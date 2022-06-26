Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Downgraded by OTR Global

OTR Global cut shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASHTY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ashtead Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($73.49) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,940 ($72.76) to GBX 5,650 ($69.21) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,625 ($56.65) to GBX 4,825 ($59.10) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($79.62) to GBX 6,100 ($74.72) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($58.43) to GBX 4,136 ($50.66) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5,342.20.

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $176.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.35 and its 200 day moving average is $256.35. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $349.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

