Assemble Protocol (ASM) Reaches Market Cap of $24.03 Million

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Assemble Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.03 million and $384,906.00 worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Assemble Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,319.18 or 1.00046711 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002787 BTC.

About Assemble Protocol

Assemble Protocol (ASM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,155,579,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Assemble Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Assemble Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Assemble Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Assemble Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.