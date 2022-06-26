Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $185.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $205.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.48.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant stock opened at $172.86 on Friday. Assurant has a 52 week low of $144.18 and a 52 week high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.18.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 14.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,024,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 597.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 13,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.