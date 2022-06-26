Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Astrotech stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. Astrotech has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 909.47%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTC. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrotech during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Astrotech during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrotech in the third quarter worth $62,000. 13.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.