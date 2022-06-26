Audius Achieves Market Cap of $270.60 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Audius coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001767 BTC on popular exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $270.60 million and $24.30 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Audius has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Audius

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,103,900,641 coins and its circulating supply is 719,623,350 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official website for Audius is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

