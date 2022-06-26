Australian Unity Office Fund (AOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Australian Unity Office Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AOF is an ASX-listed REIT that wholly owns a diversified portfolio of nine office properties located across Australian metropolitan and CBD markets in Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra.

