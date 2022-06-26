AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Research Coverage Started at MKM Partners

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,154.65.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,158.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,454.56 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,037.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,004.58.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 115.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.00, for a total transaction of $1,017,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,732 shares of company stock worth $10,277,334. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in AutoZone by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in AutoZone by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

