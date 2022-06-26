B. Riley Comments on Compass Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Compass Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, June 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CMPX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPX. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $11,165,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $6,340,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,438,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,487,000. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $411,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 64,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $115,813.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,690,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,295,418.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 90,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $141,510.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,601,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,777,608.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 382,525 shares of company stock valued at $828,278 over the last 90 days.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

