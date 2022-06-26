B. Riley Cuts Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Price Target to $10.00

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Greenidge Generation in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Greenidge Generation stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. Greenidge Generation has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55.

Greenidge Generation ( NASDAQ:GREE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $37.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Greenidge Generation will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the third quarter worth $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Greenidge Generation by 418.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in Greenidge Generation by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenidge Generation (Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.