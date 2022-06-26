Barclays Lowers Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 225 ($2.76) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 170 ($2.08) to GBX 175 ($2.14) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.80) to GBX 146 ($1.79) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.11.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,461 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 145,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

