Beaufort Securities Begins Coverage on The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG)

Beaufort Securities began coverage on shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a no recommendation rating on the stock.
Shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group stock opened at GBX 133.80 ($1.64) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 13.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 133.31. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 52 week low of GBX 122.99 ($1.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 140.60 ($1.72).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.69. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.
