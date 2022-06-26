Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Lowered to $3.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $9.17.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $559.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 334,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 66,654 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 108,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

