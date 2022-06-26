Berenberg Bank Boosts Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Price Target to GBX 480

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 470 ($5.76) to GBX 480 ($5.88) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 440 ($5.39) to GBX 485 ($5.94) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of AFM opened at GBX 367.50 ($4.50) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 384.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 391.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £413.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 52-week low of GBX 245 ($3.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 495.61 ($6.07).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s previous dividend of $2.90. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.29%.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions integrations, benchmarking, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, operations and outsourcing, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investment, and insurance.

