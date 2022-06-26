Berenberg Bank Trims Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Target Price to GBX 1,100

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,850 ($22.66) to GBX 1,100 ($13.47) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of LIO opened at GBX 989 ($12.11) on Thursday. Liontrust Asset Management has a twelve month low of GBX 903 ($11.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,560.05 ($31.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £642.21 million and a P/E ratio of 12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,071.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,415.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a GBX 50 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 0.59%.

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider John Stephen Ions sold 49,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,231 ($15.08), for a total value of £611,757.76 ($749,335.82). Also, insider Rebecca Ann Shelley purchased 1,544 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,295 ($15.86) per share, for a total transaction of £19,994.80 ($24,491.43).

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

