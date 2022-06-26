Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $16.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.14 and a quick ratio of 12.14. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 568.71% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $618,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,834,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,942,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.