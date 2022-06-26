BinaryX Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Week (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 26th. BinaryX has a market cap of $261.07 million and approximately $12.15 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for about $129.06 or 0.00602907 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006015 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005508 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00187411 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

