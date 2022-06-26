Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
NASDAQ BPTH opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.74. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $8.62.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Bio-Path as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.
About Bio-Path (Get Rating)
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
