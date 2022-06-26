BitTube Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $663,974.37 and $119.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 512.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.03 or 0.00611814 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000294 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000247 BTC.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 347,120,776 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.