Blank Wallet (BLANK) Trading Up 39% This Week

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 25th. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $15.31 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00145805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00072126 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014082 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.