B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BME. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.35) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.08) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 685 ($8.39) to GBX 630 ($7.72) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.35) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded B&M European Value Retail to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 560 ($6.86) to GBX 480 ($5.88) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 582.89 ($7.14).

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 385.40 ($4.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 438.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 531.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 9.15. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 344.26 ($4.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 651.40 ($7.98).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

