Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $2,300.00 at JMP Securities

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BKNG. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,726.48.

Booking stock opened at $1,931.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,795.01 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,133.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2,255.08. The company has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 156.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

