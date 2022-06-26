Bread 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $647,762.00 (BRD)

Bread (BRD) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 26th. During the last week, Bread has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $5.12 million and $647,762.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,319.18 or 1.00046711 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002787 BTC.

About Bread

BRD is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

