Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €105.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($110.53) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($86.32) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($104.21) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($105.26) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

FRA BNR opened at €60.80 ($64.00) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €73.74. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($45.33) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($59.21).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

