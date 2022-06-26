Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Purchases $21,027.50 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $21,027.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,807,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,101,704.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brightcove alerts:

On Wednesday, June 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,300 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $14,789.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $65.10.

On Monday, May 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20.25.

On Friday, May 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,973 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $20,365.05.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 485 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,322.25.

On Monday, May 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 16,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $110,080.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,400 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,288.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 9,581 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $65,054.99.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,900 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $32,438.00.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $14.80.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brightcove by 44.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 44,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brightcove by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brightcove by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brightcove has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Brightcove Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.