Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 148,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

NYSE:BMY opened at $78.96 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average of $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

