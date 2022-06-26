Brokerages Set ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target at $105.75

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASGN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ASGN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

NYSE ASGN opened at $87.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.99. ASGN has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $131.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.91.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. ASGN had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 82.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

