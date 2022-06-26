Brokerages Set CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) PT at $115.33

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTGLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CD Projekt from 225.00 to 156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC cut CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CD Projekt from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CD Projekt in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTGLY stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

