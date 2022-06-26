Brokerages Set Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) PT at $35.25

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

Several brokerages have commented on CDXS. Cowen began coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57. Codexis has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $42.01.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $396,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Codexis in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Codexis by 372.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Codexis by 517.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth $271,000.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

