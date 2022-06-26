Brokerages Set Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) PT at $73.55

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.18.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60. Cognex has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.23 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.77%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte bought 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cognex by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

