Brokerages Set Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) PT at $48.07

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.07.

Several analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

