Brokerages Set Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target at $89.60

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $68.01 on Tuesday. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.97 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 44.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth $2,866,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,877,000 after acquiring an additional 88,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank (Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.