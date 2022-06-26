Brokerages Set QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Target Price at $197.16

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.48.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $125.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.
In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.