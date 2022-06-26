Brokerages Set Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target at $11.93

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.93.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RSKD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Riskified to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. The company has a market cap of $802.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Riskified had a negative net margin of 69.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Riskified by 11.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Riskified by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in Riskified by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Riskified by 24.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

