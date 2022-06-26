Brokerages Set South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Price Target at $298.33

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $298.33.

SOUHY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 340 ($4.16) to GBX 325 ($3.98) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 260 ($3.18) to GBX 250 ($3.06) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.67) to GBX 320 ($3.92) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $13.89 on Friday. South32 has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

