Brokerages Set Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Target Price at $8.31

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.31.

TLRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Tilray stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.85. Tilray has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.54.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,489,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,523,000 after acquiring an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,017,000 after acquiring an additional 69,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tilray by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,151,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 138,406 shares during the period. 13.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

