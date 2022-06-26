Brokerages Set Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) PT at $27.25

Shares of Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRATF shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Traton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Traton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Traton from €30.00 ($31.58) to €24.50 ($25.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of TRATF opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46. Traton has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $33.10.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

