Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($23.27) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRBY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,940 ($23.76) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($27.93) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($24.01) to GBX 2,070 ($25.36) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,119.17 ($25.96).

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,698 ($20.80) on Friday. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,267 ($27.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,613.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,722.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.38.

In related news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 34,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,618 ($19.82), for a total value of £556,511.10 ($681,664.75).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

