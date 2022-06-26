Burger Swap Price Reaches $0.73 on Exchanges (BURGER)

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002329 BTC on popular exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $15.16 million and approximately $15.14 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,801 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

