Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Caladrius Biosciences stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.66.

Caladrius Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 11.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 184,223 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

