CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRTS. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on CarParts.com in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. CarParts.com has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $448.78 million, a P/E ratio of -75.45 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $166.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 10,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 536,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 154,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 470,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 826,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

