Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Lowered to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRRFY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Carrefour from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €20.00 ($21.05) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrefour from €20.50 ($21.58) to €22.00 ($23.16) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Carrefour from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrefour presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Shares of Carrefour stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.