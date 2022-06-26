CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CASI. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.
Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $17.40.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 240,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 71,849 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 728,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.