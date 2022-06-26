CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CASI. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 93.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 240,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 71,849 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 728,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.