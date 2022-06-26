Celo (CELO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $44.93 Million

Celo (CELO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $446.34 million and approximately $44.93 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celo has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00144399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00070607 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014249 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,012,828 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.