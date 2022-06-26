Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Celsion in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. Celsion has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Celsion ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.83). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a negative net margin of 5,110.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celsion will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) by 435.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,155 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.15% of Celsion worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

