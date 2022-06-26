Centuria Industrial REIT (CIP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on August 4th

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a boost from Centuria Industrial REIT’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.56, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
About Centuria Industrial REIT (Get Rating)
