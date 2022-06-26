Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,412 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Walmart stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $339.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.