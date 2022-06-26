Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NSC opened at $230.43 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $219.31 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.49 and a 200-day moving average of $264.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.82.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

