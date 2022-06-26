Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $676,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

SPG stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.41. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.30%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.