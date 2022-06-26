Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 450.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,948 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $190.85 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.87.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

