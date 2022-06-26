Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $4.79 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $228.01 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $208.10 and a fifty-two week high of $306.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.04.

